Charles Wyley, Executive Vice-President, MEAA (Middle East, Africa and Asia) Menzies Aviation speaks to Nehal Gautam of STAT Media Group during the recently concluded Air Cargo India 2024.

Wyley discussed Menzies Aviation's plans for enhancing air cargo services, including technology adoption and collaborations with partners like Wipro. He emphasised sustainable operations, expansion projects at Bengaluru International Airport, and the company's commitment to safety and efficiency.