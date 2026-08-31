At the ACFI World Conclave 2026, Mark Sutch, Head of International Development and Chief Commercial Officer, Cargo at IndiGo, discusses the airline’s growing cargo ambitions.

Sutch talks about the potential of India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, why cargo infrastructure can unlock new volumes, and how IndiGo is preparing for a significant expansion in international cargo. He also shares the lessons from IndiGo’s Boeing 787 operations and explains why the airline sees its upcoming A350 fleet as effectively bringing “60 little freighters” into its network.

The conversation also covers IndiGo’s freighter operations, new services from Navi Mumbai and Kochi, perishables, pharma ambitions, transhipment opportunities and the outlook for cargo growth in 2026.