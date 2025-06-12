In this exclusive interview from Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, Ingrid Raj, Head of Air Capacity Sales at DHL Aviation, speaks with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, about the launch of Xcelerate—DHL's newest premium airport-to-airport cargo product.

Xcelerate is designed to offer guaranteed capacity, faster transit times, and high loading priority—a true “must-fly” solution tailored for freight forwarders and shippers with urgent logistics needs. She also mentions that this product comes with an inbuilt premium towards sustainability, enabling customers to offset their carbon footprint as part of the shipping experience. A powerful blend of speed and responsibility.

During the conversation, Ingrid breaks down:

What air capacity sales really means

Why DHL launched Xcelerate now

The vision and gaps this product aims to fill

How success will be measured for this premium service

“It’s like giving cargo the first-class treatment,” says Ingrid Raj, emphasising DHL’s commitment to innovation based on customer feedback.

