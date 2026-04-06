The pharmaceutical supply chain is evolving fast and so are the solutions behind it. In this conversation, Edwin Visser, Chief Commercial Officer – Business Development & Key Accounts at DoKaSch Temperature Solutions, explains why active containers are gaining ground, how sustainability is often misunderstood, and where the next big opportunities lie—from biotech to semiconductors. He also shares insights into customer expectations, network expansion, and the company’s push towards digitalisation and visibility.

Watch the full discussion with Libin Chacko Kurian to understand how DoKaSch is positioning itself in the global pharma cold chain, and what’s coming next in temperature-controlled logistics.