What does pharma really need from an air cargo gateway? Connections to the airport matter, but predictability, speed and risk management can be just as critical.

At the Global Pharma Logistics Summit (GPLS) 2026, André Morrall, EMEA Sales Representative, Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD), joins Libin Chacko Kurian, Assistant Editor, STAT Publishing Group, for an Up on Stage conversation on how airports can better serve pharmaceutical supply chains.

Morrall traces Rockford's evolution from an express freight hub for UPS to an e-commerce gateway for Amazon Air, followed by the development of specialised infrastructure for medical devices and high-value cargo. With its first pharmaceutical shipment from India arriving in 2024, the airport is now looking to build on that experience through investments in temperature-controlled handling facilities.

"We're not congested in the air. We're not congested on the ground," says Morrall, explaining how Rockford's uncongested operations can help shippers reduce delays, improve cargo predictability and manage risks.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, he points to the expanding life sciences, automotive, aerospace and perishables sectors around Rockford as potential drivers of cargo growth. He also discusses India's importance to the airport's international cargo strategy and hints at a possible new service connecting India to Rockford via Europe.

The conversation takes a closer look at how coordinated ground handling, faster aircraft turnaround and reduced truck dwell times can deliver operational savings while lowering fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions.