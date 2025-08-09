At the ACFI Annual Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, P. Balasubramanian, Founder & CEO of Air Cargo Consultancy International Services, joined Libin Chacko Kurian to share his candid views on the policy changes that could truly transform Indian air cargo.

From breaking physical segregation between export and import cargo areas, to enabling robust transshipment through India, Balasubramanian explains why “real estate is everything” in cargo terminals—and how overcompartmentalisation limits growth. He discusses India’s 10 million metric ton target for 2030, the critical role of connecting capacity building to actual trade lanes, and the need for uniform customs implementation.

He also draws on decades of global experience, pointing to practical steps India can take—like faster rollout of air freight stations and embedding customs and security directly at large manufacturers’ premises—to make its air cargo ambitions a reality.