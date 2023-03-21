Lothar Moehle, Executive Director and one of the founding fathers of Cargo iQ recently spoke to Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media Group during the recently concluded air cargo Africa 2023 at Johannesburg, South Africa.

Watch the video to hear him talking about the starting, history, operations and current relevance of the collaborative, multistakeholder platform Cargo iQ. Above all, he talks about what brings him to air cargo Africa 2023 and why more African airlines and freight forwarders must join the platform.

Moehle takes us through the very reason behind the genesis of Cargo iQ and how traditional air cargo responded to the criticisms from shippers. “Cargo iQ made the quality of cargo movement measurable,” he says.

He also talks about how a small team of Cargo iQ deal with such a humongous task to create standards for this dynamic industry. “We live by the know-how and problem-solving capability of our members,” he says.

Watch the video to understand the current projects on which Cargo iQ is working and how they are trying to fill the gaps in current air cargo systems. “When we say something new in Cargo iQ it is a new challenge,” as he puts it.

00:00 Intro

01:15 What was the impact of Cargo iQ on the global air cargo industry?

02:39 His journey with Cargo iQ as one of the founding fathers and now as the Executive director?

03:42 How does Cargo iQ facilitate members to influence the future standards of the industry?

04:36 What is new in Cargo iQ with the renewed strategy announced last year?

06:36 What brings you to air cargo Africa 2023?

07:19 How Cargo iQ can help African air cargo to move forward?