Join Libin Chacko Kurian as he speaks with Ram Menon, Chief Operating Officer of Wallenborn Transports, at the transport logistic and air cargo Europe exhibition in Munich.

Recently promoted from CCO to COO, Menon brings a hybrid perspective combining commercial acumen with logistics expertise. "We never say no," he emphasises, highlighting Wallenborn's customer-centric approach as they celebrate their 105th anniversary.

Discover how this Luxembourg-based air cargo road feeder service provider is adapting to the explosive growth of e-commerce, managing temperature-controlled supply chains, and addressing infrastructure challenges at major airports.

Menon explains their strategy: "The model is simple: maximise loaded kilometres, minimise empties, and leverage our European network."

From handling time-sensitive fresh produce to implementing consolidation strategies that improve efficiency, learn how Wallenborn is positioning itself for success in an evolving logistics landscape where "everything we do is in preparation for high season."