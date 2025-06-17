Heathrow Airport’s Head of Cargo and Airline Partnerships, James Golding, speaks with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, at Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich. Golding discusses the launch of BT’s CCS-UK Advanced Information System (AIS), announced on June 3, just a day prior to the interview, and how it’s set to ease cargo congestion, improve landside traffic flow, and enhance driver welfare through new truck parking and scheduling systems. He also shares how the initiative’s success will be measured and whether it aligns with Heathrow’s broader redevelopment plans outlined in December 2024.

