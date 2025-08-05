At the ACFI Annual Conclave in Delhi, Reji John, Editor of STAT Publishing Group, sat down with Yashpal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of Skyways Group, to discuss taking the company public and what it means for the 40-year-old family-owned business. Sharma, one of the most familiar faces and vocal representatives of India’s air cargo industry, also shared his insights on the country’s goal to handle 10 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2030.