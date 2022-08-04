Zach Oakley, Deputy Director of Operations and Planning, Chicago Rockford International Airport, joins Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, in this episode of Logistics Tech Dialogues, hosted by Kale Logistics Solutions, to discuss why the future of air cargo is going be in airports such as Chicago Rockford International Airport. Extremely freight friendly, absolutely congestion free, lavish infrastructure, 24/7 access and fully focused on quick processing of cargo inbound and outbound, import and export.