26 Apr 2024
AD Ports to operate Angolan port terminal
AD Ports has secured a 20-year deal to operate Luanda Multipurpose Port Terminal in Angola.
The group has signed agreements with Unicargas and Multiparques to secure a concession agreement (extendable for another 10 years) with the Luanda Port Authority for the operation and upgrade of the terminal.
The agreements with Angolan logistics companies saw the Group acquire an 81% stake in a JV that will operate the terminal, and a 90% stake in another JV that will serve the facility and the broader Angolan logistics market.
AD Ports Group has committed $251 million towards the modernisation of the terminal and development of the logistics business over the next three years (2024-2026).
This investment could potentially increase to $379 million over the concession term and in line with market demand.
The Port of Luanda plays an important role in Angola’s domestic economy by handling more than 76 percent of the country’s container and general cargo volumes.
It serves as one of the main transhipment hubs for Central-West Africa by enabling maritime trade access to land-locked countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.
Redevelopment of the terminal is expected to be completed in Q3 2026, ultimately boosting its container handling volumes from 25,000 TEUs to 350,000 TEUs, and Ro-Ro volumes to over 40,000 vehicles.
The JV with Unicargas will provide integrated logistics and freight forwarding services which will be operated by Noatum Logistics, part of AD Ports Group.
