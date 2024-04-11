11 Apr 2024
AfDB prioritises infra, agri supply chain for Zambia
African Development Bank’s Country Strategy Paper (CSP) for Zambia for 2024-2029 sets out two priorities: Private sector investments in infra and developing the country’s agricultural value chain.
Raubil Durowoju, head of the Bank Group’s country office in Zambia: “The aim of this new CSP is to support Zambia’s vision of speeding up its socioeconomic transformation to improve livelihoods.”
The Bank’s interventions will be designed to help expand the road and rail network and to make access easier and to unblock the development opportunities envisaged in other sectors of the economy.
They will also support the creation of climate-resilient infrastructure and the development of transport resources to further strengthen regional trade, especially along the regional transport and trading corridors.
AfDB will provide assistance to the agricultural sector, concentrating primarily on the development of farm blocks and value chains, to improve the sector’s climate resilience and agricultural productivity.
The Bank will also work with the Zambian government and the private sector to improve the value chains of agricultural products by drawing on synergies with support for technological and digital start-ups in the agricultural sector.
