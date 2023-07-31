Afreximbank working with AU, UN and Russia for ATEX e-commerce platform
Afreximbank (African Export-Import Bank) emphasised that ensuring critical trade flows continue uninhibited remains the priority for African economies.
The critical role trade with Russia plays in guaranteeing Africa’s food security was at the core of discussions at the second Russia African Economic and Humanitarian Forum.
Prof. Benedict Oramah, Afreximbank: “Afreximbank is working with the AU Commission, the UN System and Russia to use the Africa ATEX e-commerce platform for the flow of goods and payments.”
Afreximbank offers a portfolio of solutions to support investments in agriculture, industrial parks and critical infrastructure, in partnership with the Russian Export Centre.
Trade flows between Africa and Russia reached almost US$20 billion in the four years to 2021, as against about US$10 billion in 2015
