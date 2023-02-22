Africa cargo market huge but remains untapped: Study
During Covid, Africa was hit particularly hard: while passenger connections are being restored, freighter capacity is yet to return to pre-Covid levels.
While inbound African air trade is characterised by finished goods, outbound air trade consists primarily of perishables including fresh fruits and vegetables as well as cut flowers.
Africa air cargo traffic with China and India will exhibit higher annual growth of 5.4% and 5.7%, respectively. Traffic with Europe will grow more slowly at 3-3.2%
