11 Apr 2024
Africa Global Logistics to run Walvis Bay Multipurpose Bulk Terminal
Africa Global Logistics (AGL) signed the contract to manage the Walvis Bay Multipurpose Bulk Terminal in Namibia on March 20, 2024.
This appointment follows an international call for tenders launched by Namport in January 2023.
Located on the southwest coast of Africa, the Port of Walvis Bay is a natural gateway for international trade.
Subscribe Now
Thanks to its ideal geographical position, this port offers simplified connectivity, connecting Southern Africa, Europe, Asia and America.
Olivier de Noray, AGL: “Our vision is to make the port of Walvis bay a model of international connectivity, sustainable development and economic growth.”
Click here to read more
Also Read:
Uganda, South Sudan to enhance Elegu/Nimule border post operations