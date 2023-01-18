African landscape demands logistics tech to go a layer deeper
African countries lack robust infra for logistics, which makes it difficult for businesses to track the movement of goods and materials.
Transport costs in the Northern Corridor are estimated at $1.8 per km per container which is significantly higher than international rates.
Africa has been using the most out of its entrepreneurs and technopreneurs to solve the inefficiencies and hurdles in its logistics.
Mark Mwangi, Amitruck: “Right now we see basic technology used for warehousing, truck aggregation, physical technology such as cranes, forklifts, infrastructure such as roads and good governance as being more important.”
Sola-Usidame, OnePort 365: “Getting the logistics infra right is critical for an efficient logistics supply chain, as Africa's supply chain networks will be a determining factor of its global competitiveness in the future.”
