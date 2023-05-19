Air France KLM Martinair Cargo supports both Air France & KLM in second sustainable flight challenge

Speaking on the development Adriaan den Heijer, EVP of Air France-KLM Cargo and Managing Director Martinair said, “It’s fantastic and truly inspiring to witness how our passionate colleagues and partners have gone the extra mile in a short period of time to raise awareness and drive sustainability initiatives forward. The airfreight industry is a complex ecosystem involving many stakeholders. By uniting, we can catalyze, accelerate and transform the industry. Through the Sustainable Flight Challenge, we channel all of this positive energy towards a single shared goal: creating a more sustainable airfreight industry.”