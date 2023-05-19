Air France KLM Martinair Cargo supports both Air France & KLM in second sustainable flight challenge

France KLM Martinair Cargo is constantly exploring new ways to make our operations more sustainable and reduce our environmental impact. As per a company release on Thursday, for the second edition of the Sustainable Flight Challenge, the company has supported both Air France and KLM by implementing the following initiatives including 1% for the Planet Inspired by the Patagonia initiative, optimizing cargo load (high load and ideal weight & balance), HVO on EU trucking network, sustainable cargo operations, reducing weight (operation support materials) and use of Eco paperboard pallets (pilot).