Air France KLM Martinair Cargo supports both Air France & KLM in second sustainable flight challenge
During the second edition of the Sustainable Flight Challenge, organized by SkyTeam, KLM operated a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner flight from Amsterdam to Los Angeles on 17 May, while Air France will embark on a journey from Paris to Atlanta on 23 May operating an Airbus A350-900. These flights symbolize the company's strong commitment to achieving the highest possible level of sustainability in today’s industry.
France KLM Martinair Cargo is constantly exploring new ways to make our operations more sustainable and reduce our environmental impact. As per a company release on Thursday, for the second edition of the Sustainable Flight Challenge, the company has supported both Air France and KLM by implementing the following initiatives including 1% for the Planet Inspired by the Patagonia initiative, optimizing cargo load (high load and ideal weight & balance), HVO on EU trucking network, sustainable cargo operations, reducing weight (operation support materials) and use of Eco paperboard pallets (pilot).
Speaking on the development Adriaan den Heijer, EVP of Air France-KLM Cargo and Managing Director Martinair said, “It’s fantastic and truly inspiring to witness how our passionate colleagues and partners have gone the extra mile in a short period of time to raise awareness and drive sustainability initiatives forward. The airfreight industry is a complex ecosystem involving many stakeholders. By uniting, we can catalyze, accelerate and transform the industry. Through the Sustainable Flight Challenge, we channel all of this positive energy towards a single shared goal: creating a more sustainable airfreight industry.”
Explore 
Click Here For More Stories