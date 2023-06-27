Astral Aviation, Airlink sign MoU, begin disaster relief shipments
Astral Aviation promises to transport 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid over next year.Airlink will utilise the cargo space to support the movement of humanitarian aid, already leveraging this partnership to support a shipment of medicines and medical supplies to South Sudan.
We see the partnership with Airlink as an important opportunity to support some of the humanitarian efforts in the Sub-Saharan region so as to help alleviate the suffering on some of the war-ravaged and disaster stricken population: Sanjeev Gadhia, Astral Aviation
Airline commitments like the one Astral Aviation is making allow Airlink and our nonprofit partners to react to immediate needs. It also enables us to support communities with long-term recovery and systemic issues such as in healthcare: Steve Smith, Airlink
In 2022, Airlink responded to more than 40 emergencies, providing transport for 1,300 skilled responders and over 1,400 tonnes of humanitarian aid. The aid transported reached more than 12.5 million people.
