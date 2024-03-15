15 Mar 2024
Astral Aviation resumes Sharjah-Eldoret cargo flights
Astral Aviation will operate regular cargo flights from Sharjah to Eldoret using Boeing 767 freighter with a capacity of 40 tonnes.
The outbound flight from Nairobi to Sharjah carries perishables from Kenya such as flowers, fresh fruits, vegetables and meat bound for the UAE.
Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO, Astral Aviation acknowledged the support from the Government of Kenya for the resumption of flights that were suspended for over four months.
Astral is considering flights to Eldoret from Istanbul, Guangzhou and Mumbai with plans to provide multi-modal solutions from Eldoret to Uganda, Rwanda, D R Congo and South Sudan.
The initiative is expected to significantly benefit the economy, opening up new business opportunities and strengthening the region's position in global trade networks: Caleb Kositany, Kenya Airports Authority
