The new flight will enable transportation of perishables including flowers, fresh fruits, vegetables and meat from Astral's hubs in Nairobi and Johannesburg into Etihad's Abu Dhabi hub and onto their network. On the return, the freighter will carry cargo from Etihad Cargo's network in Asia, the USA and Europe into Astral's intra African network: Sanjeev Gadhia, Astral Aviation.