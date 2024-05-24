24 May 2024
As part of Qatar Airways Cargo WeQare initiative, QR Cargo flew 6 rescued lions from Kuwait to ADI Wildlife Sanctuary in Johannesburg
Qatar Airways Cargo rejoins forces with Animal Defenders International to rescue lions from the illegal wildlife trade
“We are proud to once again be supporting ADI, this time in bringing these six beautiful lions home to Africa.” - Mark Drusch, Qatar Airways Cargo
The "Kuwait 6" lions, consisting of four males (Muheeb, Saham, Shujaa, and Saif) and two females (Dhubiya and Aziza), were rescued by ADI after being abandoned and cared for at Kuwait Zoo.
QR Cargo has recently opened its Animal Centre and relaunched its ‘Live product’ – setting new milestones in transporting live animals.
In 2023, Qatar Airways Cargo flew over 550,000 animals.
