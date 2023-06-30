Cargo iQ appoints new board leaders to speed up standards creation
From the board, we will put forward a new tiered and structured approach to our members around continuous improvement to strengthen and meet our service delivery promise to the end-customer: Kerstin Strauss, Cargo iQ
We will aim to increase the speed of standards creation and consequently implementation amongst the membership by working on fewer projects in parallel but bringing them to life faster: Rutger-Jan (RJ) Pegels, Cargo iQ
Their combined knowledge and experience will serve Cargo iQ extremely well as we double down on our ongoing efforts to develop industry-wide standards: Lothar Moehle, Cargo iQ
