Cargobase and GateHouse Maritime extend partnership to enhance supply chain visibility
Cargobase, a leading logistics software provider, and GateHouse Maritime, a pioneer in maritime data and analytics have recently announced the expansion of their successful partnership.
As part of the continued collaboration, GateHouse Maritime's powerful tools and insights will be integrated into Cargobase Next, offering enterprise shippers an even more seamless and intuitive supply chain visibility experience.
"By integrating GateHouse data-driven expertise into our new UI, we're delivering a user-friendly experience that empowers users to make faster and smarter decisions in one seamless platform," said Gert Jan Spriensma, CPO, Cargobase
"Our combined efforts will further revolutionize the way shippers navigate global supply chain complexities," said Morten Orskou Bols, Market Development Director, GateHouse Maritime.
