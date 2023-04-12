cargo.one launches cargo.one pro with global non-payment protection
With cargo.one pro, forwarders are already finding trusted partners and winning new business within hours of signing-up: Moritz Claussen, cargo.one
There’s a clear advantage for an agent on cargo.one pro because they are basically the best to meet our turnaround time for quotation: Tennesa Chetty, Swift Worldwide Logistics
New service offerings facilitated by connected communities and marketplaces will improve air cargo efficiency and will ease the business transactional process: Glyn Hughes, TIACA
Click here to read more.
Click Here For More Stories