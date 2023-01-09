Carriers cancel 21% sailings till mid-Feb: Drewry
Drewry cancelled vs scheduled sailings (Week 02 to 06)
As many as 149 cancelled sailings have been announced between weeks 2 (9-15 January) and week 6 (6-12 February) out of the total 707 scheduled sailings, a cancellation rate of 21%, according to Drewry.
During this period, 58% of the blank sailings will be occurring in the Transpacific Eastbound, 31% on Asia-North Europe and Med, and 11% on the Transatlantic Westbound trade.
Over the next five weeks, THE Alliance has announced 54 cancellations, followed by Ocean Alliance and 2M with 46 and 17 cancellations, respectively.
Spot rates are showing resilience with Drewry’s composite index up 0.7% last week, the first increase in 43 weeks, but has dropped 77% when compared with the same week last year.
