CMA CGM 2022 revenue up 33% at $74.5bn
Group EBITDA increased 44% to $33.3bn, Group share of net income was $24.9bn for 2022.
Revenue from shipping activities increased 30% to $59bn on marginal decline (1.3%) in volume carried at 21.74 million TEUs.
Shipping EBITDA increased 43% to $32bn, and EBITDA margin was up five percentage points to 53.7%, lifted by $2,771, in average, revenue per TEU during 2022.
As trade returns to normal and freight rates decline, our strategy and recent investments will prove all the more relevant and allow us to look forward to 2023 with confidence: Rodolphe Saadé.
Revenue from logistics business (CEVA) increased 48% to $16bn supported by robust expansion in the freight management business as well as by recent acquisitions.
