CMA CGM completes acquisition of GCT Bayonne, New York terminals
Port GCT Bayonne and Port GCT New York expand CMA CGM’s portfolio of terminals in the U.S. to seven, complementing the Group’s acquisition of the Fenix Marine Services container terminal in the Port of Los Angeles on the U.S. West Coast.
Explore
CMA CGM, through its investments, will target to increase the capacities of GCT Bayonne and New York terminals by more than 50 percent during the next 10 years.
Click here to read more
Click Here to Read:
Record high deliveries boost container fleet capacity by 4.3%: BIMCO