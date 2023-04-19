CMA CGM Group in talks to buy Bolloré Logistics for €5 billion
Bolloré Group and CMA CGM engaged in exclusive talks for deal to be announced on or about May 8, 2023.
The negotiations are in line with the CMA CGM Group's long-term strategy, based on the two pillars of shipping and logistics. "If a deal is reached, the acquisition would further strengthen the CMA CGM Group logistics activities."
Bolloré Group confirmed it has received a spontaneous offer from the CMA CGM Group for the acquisition of its transportation and logistics activities held through Bolloré Logistics.
MSC had earlier acquired Bolloré Africa Logistics for €5.7 billion and rebranded it Africa Global Logistics.
