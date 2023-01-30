CMA CGM Group launches €200mn call to step up decarbonisation
Call for projects financed & coordinated by CMA CGM Fund for Energies to support innovative solutions for French shipping industry.
The offer is open to all startups and businesses in shipping, tourism and cruising, fishing and seafood products, infrastructure, naval and nautical industries; and renewable energies.
Projects will be selected based on their concrete impact on the decarbonising of the French shipping industry, the maturity of the projects and the economic feasibility.
Projects will be financed by the CMA CGM Fund for Energies created by Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé in September 2022, providing €1.5 billion over five years.
