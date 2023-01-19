Cryoport to help Syneos Health to advance cell, gene therapies
Partnership to provide cell and gene industry integrated solutions including Cryoport's IntegriCell platform, and supply chain services.
IntegriCell is Cryoport's platform provides standardized apheresis collection through BioLife Cellular Therapy Services, (part of Takeda), cryopreservation services, risk mitigation services, logistics support, and secondary packaging.
Jerrell Shelton, Cryoport, said, "Syneos Health understands the value and opportunity to the industry of integrating the first fully standardized apheresis collection and cryoprocessing platform, IntegriCel, into their solutions offering."
Michael Brooks, Syneos Health, said, "This partnership will further help to accelerate treatment timelines and improve outcomes by expanding patient access to these life-changing therapies worldwide."
