DHL Global Forwarding expands CFS space in Bangladesh
DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has recently invested over 2 million EUR to expand its dedicated Container Freight Station (CFS) space in Bangladesh to cater to the nation’s ever-growing readymade garments (RMG) industry. CFSs are a scarcity in Bangladesh, with less than 20 CFSs countrywide.
“The expansion of the DHL Global Forwarding dedicated CFS facilities will aid the growing demand for Bangladesh’s readymade garments worldwide,” said Fabian Rybka, Cluster Head Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, DHL Global Forwarding.
The DHL Global Forwarding dedicated CFS is located in Chittagong, a port city that houses the largest seaport in Bangladesh, Chittagong Port. The expansion to 70,000 square foot facility’s strategic location will allow for quicker access to the port, where goods can be promptly shipped out on ocean freight. The dedicated facilities also boast green operations to reduce carbon emissions.
