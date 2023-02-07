DP World handles 79mn TEUs in 2022
Jebel Ali (UAE) handled 14 million TEUs in 2022, up 1.7 percent year-on-year. High margin origin & destination cargo grew by 8.6%.
At a consolidated level, DP World terminals handled 46.1 million TEUs during 2022, increasing 1.5% on a reported basis.
Looking ahead to 2023, the outlook remains somewhat uncertain due to rising inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty: Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World.
