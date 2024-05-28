28 May 2024
DP World, Mawani to invest $250mn for logistics park in Jeddah
DP World and Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) have announced the commencement of construction of a new $250 million logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port.
The 415,000 sq m greenfield facility will feature 185,000 sq m of warehousing space and a multi-purpose storage yard, making it the largest integrated logistics park in the Kingdom.
It will have the capacity for more than 390,000 pallet positions, offering customers a platform for the seamless flow of goods to and from Jeddah.
The facility will also have a rooftop solar plant on the warehouse that will generate 20MW of renewable energy.
Established in 2022 as part of a 30-year concession, Jeddah Logistics Park will be developed in two phases with a planned opening in Q2 2025.
