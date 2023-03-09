DP World’s Pusan terminal is the world’s first to implement BOXBAY high-bay storage system
DP World has recently announced the first commercial use of its revolutionary BOXBAY high-bay storage system at its terminal in Pusan, South Korea.
A contract was signed on 8th March between Pusan Newport Corporation (PNC) and Boxbay FZCO – a joint venture of DP World and German plant technology supplier, SMS group, initiating the design and engineering works for the site.
The signing took place in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, and was signed by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Burkhard Dahmen, Chairman and CEO of SMS group, the partners behind BOXBAY.
PNC already operates one of the highest-performing container terminals in Asia. The addition of BOXBAY’s technology will allow PNC to boost its efficiency even further.
The BOXBAY high-bay storage technology will be seamlessly integrated along with the existing mode of ARMG/truck operations as a retrofit on an existing empty storage area.
The system allows direct access to each container at any time, eliminating 350,000 unproductive moves per year. This will improve the overall truck servicing time by 20 percent, further improving PNC service delivery to its customers.
