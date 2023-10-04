DSV to operate from Agility’s Maputo park
DSV has chosen the Agility Logistics Park in Mozambique as the location where it will manage storage and distribution for a global beverage customer.
The Agility Logistics Park in Mozambique’s capital is located on the Maputo Ring Road, at Chiango area in Marracuene and is also situated for efficient distribution both across the country and into Maputo.
The park is within a 25-kilometer radius of the Maputo port and airport, the N4 highway to South Africa, and the capital’s Central Business District.
DSV has leased 12,000 SQM at the facility with the possibility to add an additional 2,000 SQM to help its customer meet seasonal demand for raw materials, bottles, packaging and finished products.
Philipp Buechler, DSV Mozambique: “At DSV, a safe, secure, and efficient distribution center is fundamental to our business model. The Agility warehouses provide the necessary infra to meet international standards and operational requirements.”
Geoffrey White, Agility Africa: “Demand in Maputo has been strong post the pandemic from both local and international companies, and we are now expanding the warehouse park and investing in warehousing.”
