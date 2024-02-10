10 Feb 2024
Entlaq partners with India’s Ninjacart
Cairo-based entrepreneurship think tank Entlaq has allied with Ninjacart, Indian agri-startup that leverages technology and data to organize the agriculture ecosystem.
This alliance focuses on identifying and supporting promising Farm-to-Fork Agri startups in Egypt, providing them with Ninjacart's tech platform, supply chain management solutions and specialized advisory services.
The partnership specifically focuses on efficient supply chain management through advanced technology, connecting farmers directly to markets in Egypt.
It also emphasizes implementing data-driven agriculture, ensuring quality assurance and certification, fostering financial inclusion across the Agri value chain, expanding marketplaces, and reducing waste.
Ninjacart's NinjaVentures initiative is a global endeavor to extend Ninjacart's technological expertise, knowledge, and skills to emerging startups in various countries aiming to revolutionize agricultural supply chains.
