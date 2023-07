“Over the past 10 years, the perishable sector has been the driving force behind Ethiopian exports, and the trade lanes are managed locally by Ethiopian Airlines. For perishables, the trade lanes are mostly exports to Europe. In addition, volumes are made up of products connected to clothing, e-commerce, and pharma industries. Trades lanes to the U.S. see sizable volumes for clothing, while import trade lanes remain connected with Asia.” - Peter Penseel, COO, Airfreight for CEVA Logistics.