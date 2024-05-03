3 May 2024
FedEx donates 200 bicycles to students of rural Africa
FedEx collaborated with Qhubeka Charity to donate bicycles to students in the Uitkyk region of South Africa. The bicycles were provided to secondary school students aged 17-19 and aimed to improve their access to education, healthcare, and job opportunities.
"The donation of these bicycles is not only an enabler in the learning journey but also an effort to empower the youth to overcome obstacles and create a better future,” said Natasha Parmanand, Managing Director Operations, Sub-Saharan Africa, FedEx Express MEISA.
"Through this partnership with FedEx, we are not just delivering bicycles; we are delivering hope, empowerment, and the opportunity for a better future,” said Anthony Fitzhenry, founder of Qhubeka Charity.
The FedEx Cares program is dedicated to social responsibility and supports initiatives like this one that promote access to education. Each student who receives a bicycle will also receive cycle safety training and a maintenance kit.
