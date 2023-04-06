FedEx to merge FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services
The phased transition will ultimately bring FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services, and other FedEx operating companies into Federal Express Corporation by June 2024. FedEx Freight will continue as a stand-alone company.
The unified organisation will bring distinct focus on the air network and international volume as well as a more holistic approach to operations on the ground utilising both FedEx employees and contracted service providers.
This combination will allow us to provide customers with even greater value, offering the most advanced data-driven insights to help them make smarter decisions for their business: Raj Subramaniam, FedEx
