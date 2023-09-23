Fertiglobe signs MoU with AD Ports Group for logistics
Fertiglobe signed a non-binding MoU with AD Ports Group to explore logistics opportunities for storing and shipping urea and ammonia at ports in Egypt and the UAE.
Fertiglobe is the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and an early mover in sustainable ammonia.
Fertiglobe aims to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint, enhance operational efficiency, and further automate its logistical activities by exploring opportunities.
Ahmed El-Hoshy, Fertiglobe: “Our MoU will explore opportunities that exist across our logistics and supply chain requirements, bolstering our ability to store and ship urea and ammonia from Egypt and supporting our program to optimize our logistics cost structure.”
Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, AD Ports Group: “By leveraging our integrated portfolio and extensive infrastructure and supply chain expertise, Fertiglobe can strengthen its urea and ammonia storage and shipping capabilities.”
