Flexport.org, Unicef announce humanitarian aid deal
Three-year partnership focuses on four key areas including in-kind transport & emergency logistics solutions.
We are excited to partner with Unicef to leverage our combined expertise to overcome logistics bottlenecks and improve the delivery of humanitarian supplies to children in need, especially in challenging locations: Kristen Dohnt, Flexport.org
This partnership with Flexport.org will help Unicef to address bottlenecks and quickly deliver life-saving supplies to children and their communities in times of crisis: Etleva Kadilli, Unicef
Click here to read more
Click Here For More Stories