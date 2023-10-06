Futurelife opens facility in Dube TradePort SEZ
Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone has welcomed an R75 million ($3.87 million) investment by FUTURELIFE, a South African food company.
Futurelife occupied a new manufacturing facility in its light industrial precinct, Dube TradeZone.
The modern factory is set to streamline Futurelife's production processes, enhancing the organisation's efficiency by purchasing advanced machinery and equipment.
Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone is home to 46 operational business enterprises, collectively creating 10,803 jobs, as of March 2023.
Siboniso Duma, Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs: "This launch is a result of your ability to work together to master new state-of-the-art technologies and to do this all on schedule.
Mark Bunn, PepsiCo South Africa: "This exceptional facility is a testament to our commitment to transforming and improving South Africans' health and well-being.”
Hamish Erskine, Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone: "As the Special Economic Zone operator, we welcome this investment and look forward to working with and supporting FutureLife in their development journey, as we also continue to build a highly secure and functional industrial precinct.”
