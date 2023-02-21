GCMD-led consortium tests 2 supply chains of sustainable biofuels
Trials covered tracing biofuels from production sites outside Singapore to Singapore where fuels were blended & bunkered.
Two sustainable biofuel blends were used in the trials - Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME) blended with Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) and UCOME blended with High Sulphur Fuel Oil (HSFO).
MOL Endowment, operated by Ocean Network Express (ONE), used 992 tonnes blended fuel supplied by Chevron. The trial required no modifications to the marine engines or fuel infrastructure.
We have learned the hard lesson that not all tracing techniques are directly applicable for tracing sustainable biofuels as they stand, and we are currently undertaking efforts to refine their deployment: Prapisala Thepsithar, GCMD.
