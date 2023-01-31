Hapag-Lloyd 2022 revenue zooms 38% on flat volumes
German carrier Hapag-Lloyd celebrated its 175th anniversary with an EBITDA of $20.5 billion (€19.4 billion) for the year ended 2022, an increase of 60 percent, on higher freight rates.
Revenues increased 38 percent to $36.4 billion (€34.5 billion) on increase in average freight rate to $2,863/TEU (2021: $2,003/TEU).
Fourth quarter revenue dropped to $8 billion and EBITDA declined to $3.8 billion on flat volumes of 2.9 million TEUs. Freight rate was marginally higher at $2,625/TEU compared to $2,577/TEU in Q42021.
