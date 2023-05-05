Hapag-Lloyd launches Ship Green transport solution
Customers can choose among three different options, representing different levels of avoidance in CO2e emissions.
The Ship Green options are available for confirmed shipments via the online business suite. The emissions avoidance results from the use of biofuel instead of conventional marine fuel oil within Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet.
With our new Ship Green solution, we are offering our customers an easy and flexible way to reduce their environmental footprint and make their supply chain more sustainable: CEO Rolf Habben Jansen
At the end of every quarter, customers will receive an emissions avoidance declaration verifying the total emissions prevented through Ship Green in the respective period.
