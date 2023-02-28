Hapag, Shell sign multi-year LNG supply agreement
Using LNG enables Hapag to reduce CO2 intensity of 12 large vessels by up to 23% compared to conventional fuels.
Bunkering to start in H22023 at Port of Rotterdam; 12 ships to be deployed on Europe-Far East routes and call at major ports including Rotterdam, Hamburg, Singapore & Shanghai.
Shipping decarbonisation must accelerate, and as the lowest-carbon fuel available at scale today, LNG is a key part of the transition to lower-carbon marine fuels: Tahir Faruqui, Shell.
Shell and Hapag will also focus on developing the potential of additional low carbon fuels solutions including liquefied biomethane and hydrogen-based fuel liquefied e-methane.
