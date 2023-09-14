How does Kuehne + Nagel handle road logistics for perishables in East Africa? Let's find out
In Kenya, they transport over 50,000 tonnes of perishables years by road.
The top three products handled by K+N are Avocados, Flowers, Pineapples and Kenya is #1 in Africa in avocado exports.
Did you know, avocados last for six weeks after harvest if transported in the right temperature. But what is the correct temperature?
The right condition is keeping the avocados in 4°C to 7°C + 85% humidity + the right mix of oxygen, carbon dioxide and nitrogen.
Kuehne + Nagel
Kuehne + Nagel