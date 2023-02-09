Humanitarian aid flows to Turkiye/Syria
The sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts has reached Turkiye: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
This field hospital in Hatay, Türkiye will treat those affected by the earthquake. Our team of medical & critical care specialists and equipment are preparing to treat emergencies: EAM S Jaishankar.
Apart from our operation centre Istanbul airport, our flights from Sabiha Gökçen, Esenboğa and Adnan Menderes airports continue: Turhan Ozen, Chief Cargo Officer, Turkish Airlines.
Amazon's first truckload of donated heaters, food, medicine, and equipment left its fulfillment centre in Istanbul for the impacted Hatay province.
Saudia Cargo's first air-bridge flight took off from Riyadh to Adana in Turkey, carrying 98 tonnes of medical aid, food and shelter supplies.
