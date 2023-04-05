IATA to launch Focus Africa
Continent’s carriers suffered cumulative losses of $3.5 billion for 2020-2022. IATA estimates further losses of $213 million in 2023.
Africa accounts for 18% of global population but just 2.1% of air transport activities (combined cargo and passenger). Closing that gap so that Africa can benefit from connectivity, jobs and growth that aviation enables is what Focus Africa is all about: Willie Walsh, IATA
As the incoming Chair of the IATA Board of Governors, and the first from Africa since 1993, I look forward to ensuring that this initiative gets off to a great start and delivers benefits that are measurable: Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir
